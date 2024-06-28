Rising PFAS Lawsuits, Increased Regulation Put the Squeeze o...

News From Law.com

Defendants 3M, Dupont and other manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances—or PFAS or "forever chemicals"—face another class action. This one, filed by a group of Connecticut firefighters, stems from alleged contamination of gear worn daily. And it lands amid emerging laws in multiple states to regulate "forever chemicals," used in nonstick cookware, stain-resistant clothing, firefighting foam and other products that resist heat and repel oil and water.

Connecticut

June 28, 2024, 3:25 PM