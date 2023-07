News From Law.com

Los Angeles-based Bambee, whose tech platform provides HR support to small businesses, has hired Evan Ferl as its first general counsel. Ferl, who also will serve as chief strategy officer, comes to Bambee from Poshmark, where he served as general counsel and vice president of strategy and corporate development for 2-1/2 years.

Business Services

July 03, 2023, 3:19 PM

nature of claim: /