With the Federal Trade Commission amping up its scrutiny in this space, in-house counsel has an opportunity to mitigate risk and help their companies get more bang for their influencer marketing buck. That means being proactive in drafting contracts with influencers and sweating the details—from morals clauses to guardrails for messaging to how and whether the company can reuse influencer content down the road.

March 25, 2024, 7:36 AM

