Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith on Tuesday removed a civil RICO lawsuit against Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti on behalf of Rise Home Buyers LLC, accuses the defendants of orchestrating a scheme by misrepresenting themselves as property owners of a particular home to unlawfully transfer $1.7 million to a personal account. The case is 2:23-cv-03364, Rise Home Buyers LLC v. Doe (A/K/A Paul E. Frank Jr.)

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 1:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Rise Home Buyers LLC

defendants

Truist Bank

Jane Doe (A/K/A Martha Frank)

Jane Does 1-3

John Doe (A/K/A Paul E. Frank, Jr.)

John Does 1-3

XYZ Corps. 1-3

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract