Counsel at Reed Smith on Tuesday removed a civil RICO lawsuit against Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti on behalf of Rise Home Buyers LLC, accuses the defendants of orchestrating a scheme by misrepresenting themselves as property owners of a particular home to unlawfully transfer $1.7 million to a personal account. The case is 2:23-cv-03364, Rise Home Buyers LLC v. Doe (A/K/A Paul E. Frank Jr.)
Banking & Financial Services
June 20, 2023, 1:55 PM