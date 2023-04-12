Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ascentage Pharma Group to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Employment Law Group on behalf of a former senior director of human resources who claims he was retaliated against for raising concerns about certain unlawful practices, such as the company sharing sensitive information with foreign entities which could compromise the safety of federal government employees, and improperly handling tax obligations for Ascentage employees living in China. The plaintiff challenges the defendant's efforts to seek repayment of his signing bonus, and asserts that he is owed wages. The case is 1:23-cv-00987, Risdorfer v. Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 12, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Albert Risdorfer

Plaintiffs

Employment Law Group

defendants

Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations