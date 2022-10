News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed a precedent-setting ruling, which adopted the analysis from two of its sister courts, finding in a 25-page opinion that the MSP Act authorizes a private cause of action by Medicare Advantage Organizations. It's a ruling that a South Florida litigator said will result in "ripple effects across the country."

October 27, 2022, 2:43 PM