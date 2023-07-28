Quarles & Brady and Goodwin Procter filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of tour provider Ripley Entertainment Inc. The suit pursues claims against former Ripley employer Alton Pierce Jr. for offering competing sightseeing tours in St. Augustine, Florida under a similar name. The suit contends that the defendant's use of the 'St. Augustine Red Train Tours' mark is confusingly similar to Ripley's 'Red Train Tours' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00878, Ripley Entertainment, Inc. v. Pierce, Jr. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 28, 2023, 8:08 AM