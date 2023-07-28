New Suit - Trademark

Quarles & Brady and Goodwin Procter filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of tour provider Ripley Entertainment Inc. The suit pursues claims against former Ripley employer Alton Pierce Jr. for offering competing sightseeing tours in St. Augustine, Florida under a similar name. The suit contends that the defendant's use of the 'St. Augustine Red Train Tours' mark is confusingly similar to Ripley's 'Red Train Tours' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00878, Ripley Entertainment, Inc. v. Pierce, Jr. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 8:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Ripley Entertainment, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quarles & Brady

defendants

Alton Pierce, Jr.

St. Augustine Red Train Tours, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims