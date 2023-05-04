Ripe for Disruption: 4 Female Attorneys Co-Found Health Law ...

News From Law.com

Four female attorneys have co-founded a new boutique firm in Atlanta devoted to practicing health care law in an innovative way. Health Law Strategists (HLS) had its soft opening on Feb. 1 and officially opened on Monday. The firm is led by founding partners Laurice Rutledge Lambert and Kathlynn "Kathy" Butler Polvino, partner Jennifer P. Whitton and special counsel Roxanna D. Tatman. The quartet has more than 75 years of combined experience as licensed attorneys.

