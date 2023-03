New Suit - Trademark

Hanesbrands and Redone LLC were hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court case, brought by Sanders Law Group on behalf of RIP Magazine LLC, accuses the defendants of infringing on RIP's “COCONUT TEASZER” trademark on apparel products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02227, RIP Magazine, LLC v. Redone LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 27, 2023, 3:03 PM

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims