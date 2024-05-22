Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Arnold & Porter Kay Scholer have stepped in to represent Westlake Technologies Co. and Yotta Games in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 29 in California Northern District Court by the TYZ Law Group on behalf of Riot Games. The suit contends that the defendants' 'War Spell' game copies the plaintiff's 'League of Legends' game by appropriating some of the distinct and recognizable characters in the game. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:24-cv-01240, Riot Games, Inc. v. Westlake Technologies Co., PTE, Ltd et al.

Gaming & Esports

May 22, 2024, 10:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Riot Games, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Tyz Law Group PC

defendants

Westlake Technologies Co., PTE, Ltd

Yotta Games, Inc.

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Arnold & Porter Kay Scholer LLP

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims