New Suit - Trademark

Riot Games, a video game developer and esports tournament organizer, sued video game peripherals provider T2M Sports Inc. and T2M Inc. on Monday in California Central District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court case, brought by Fox Rothschild, accuses the defendants of selling and marketing video game controllers using the 'Rotor Riot' and 'RiotPWR' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03504, Riot Games, Inc. v. T2M, Inc. et al.

Gaming & Esports

May 09, 2023, 6:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Riot Games, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Does 1 - 50

T2M Sports

T2M, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims