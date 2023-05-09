New Suit - Trademark

Riot Games, a video game developer and esports tournament organizer, sued health care management platform Bettermeant Inc. d/b/a Valorant Health on Monday in California Central District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Fox Rothschild, accuses the defendant of choosing the 'Valorant' name in its rebranding efforts despite knowing that the 'Valorant' mark was widely associated with Riot Games. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03505, Riot Games, Inc. v. Bettermeant, Inc. et al.

Gaming & Esports

May 09, 2023, 6:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Riot Games, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Bettermeant, Inc.

Does 1 - 50

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims