New Suit - Contract

UWM Holdings, one of the nation's largest mortgage lenders, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Vij & Krell on behalf of Ruth Rios Valeen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02428, Rios Valeen v. United Wholesale Mortgage LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 8:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Ruth Rios Valeen

Plaintiffs

Tritico Rainey, PLLC

defendants

United Wholesale Mortgage LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract