Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against grocery store chain Tom Thumb to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by the Lamberson Law Firm and the Coles Firm on behalf of a former meat wrapper. The case is 3:23-cv-01420, Rios v. Randall's Food and Drugs LP et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 26, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Rios

Plaintiffs

The Lamberson Law Firm PC

The Coles Firm PC

defendants

Randall's Food and Drugs, LP

Robert Fousnaugh

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination