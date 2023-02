Who Got The Work

Heather M. Gwinn Pabon and Samantha Gerken of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Bravo Brio Restaurants in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 6 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by the Burkhalter Law Firm on behalf of Luis A Rios. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough, is 3:23-cv-00011, Rios v. Bravo Brio Restaurants, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 20, 2023, 5:36 AM