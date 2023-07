Removed To Federal Court

AIG subsidiary Western World Insurance Co. on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over denied wrongful death coverage, was filed by the Law Firm of Stuart H. Share and Christopher J. Lynch PA on behalf of Rosa Rios and the estate of Jesus Rios. The defendant is represented by Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney. The case is 1:23-cv-22697, Rios et al v. Western World Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Rios

Rosa Rios

defendants

Western World Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute