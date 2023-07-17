Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Gabroy | Messer on behalf of the Estate of Alejandro Rios, who allegedly died after being assault in a CVS store. The case is 2:23-cv-01108, Rios et al v. Nevada CVS Pharmacy, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 17, 2023, 4:04 PM
Plaintiffs
- Alex Rios
- Eli Rios
- Jessica Lopez
- Rosa Mancinas Alvarez
- Rosa Rios
Plaintiffs
defendants
- CVS Health Corp.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Caremark Phc, LLC
- CVS 1507 NV, L.L.C.
- CVS NV Holding Company, L.L.C.
- Inland Private Capital Corporation
- Las Vegas Pharmacy DST
- Nevada CVS Pharmacy, LLC
- Ns Retail Holdings, LLC
- Pharmacy Portfolio IV Exchange, L.L.C.
defendant counsels
- Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims