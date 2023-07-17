Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Gabroy | Messer on behalf of the Estate of Alejandro Rios, who allegedly died after being assault in a CVS store. The case is 2:23-cv-01108, Rios et al v. Nevada CVS Pharmacy, LLC et al.

July 17, 2023, 4:04 PM

