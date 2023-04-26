New Suit

The Texas Bankers Association and Rio Bank sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by S|L Law and Meeks Butera & Israel, challenges a recent Final Rule requiring the implementation of new software and compliance mechanisms. The suit further contends that any rules promulgated by the CFPB are unconstitutional and alludes to the U.S. Supreme Court's grant of certiorari in Feb. 2023 in Community Financial Services Association of America v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The case is 7:23-cv-00144, Rio Bank McAllen, TX et al. v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al.

April 26, 2023, 4:33 PM

