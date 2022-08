Removed To Federal Court

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment class action against ServiceLink Holdings to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw, brings wage-and-hour claims on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant in California as appraisers. The case is 2:22-cv-05989, Rinsch v. ServiceLink Nls, LLC et al.

California

August 23, 2022, 10:02 PM