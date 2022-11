Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DLA Piper on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against 295 Three Mile Harbor Road LLC, doing business as East Hampton Resort, and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual orientation-based employment discrimination, was filed by the J.S. Fritzson Law Firm on behalf of Bertrand Ringuette Jr. The case is 2:22-cv-07169, Ringuette v. 295 Three Mile Harbor Road LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 23, 2022, 8:57 PM