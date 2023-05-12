New Suit - Employment

Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New York Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a warehouse technician who claims that he was forced to resign due to disparate treatment based on race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00572, Ringling v. Plug Power, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 12, 2023, 4:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Shawn Ringling

Plaintiffs

Phillips & Associates, PLLC

defendants

Plug Power, Inc.

Tom O'Grady

Tom Rourke

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination