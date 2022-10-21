Who Got The Work

Scott R. Wolfe of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Spring Brook Marine Inc. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The action, which seeks an exoneration from or limitation of liability, was filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Peter K. Moroh on behalf of Thomas Ringelsten. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:22-cv-04770, Ringelsten.

Transportation & Logistics

October 21, 2022, 7:35 AM