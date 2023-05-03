IT company Ring Street LLC filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Christopher Beacher and Stuart Sauber on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Jones Walker, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company Cypress Connects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01486, Ring Street LLC v. Cypress Connects LLC et al.
Business Services
May 03, 2023, 4:53 PM