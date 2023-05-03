New Suit - Trade Secrets

IT company Ring Street LLC filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Christopher Beacher and Stuart Sauber on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Jones Walker, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company Cypress Connects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01486, Ring Street LLC v. Cypress Connects LLC et al.

Business Services

May 03, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Ring Street, LLC, LA

Jones Walker

defendants

Christopher Beacher

Cypress Connects LLC, LA

Stuart Sauber

nature of claim: 880/