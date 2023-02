Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at International Law Partners on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Norman J. Ortiz Martinez to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks a judgment confirming a final arbitration award, was filed by Shutts & Bowen on behalf of Ring-Central Inc. The case is 0:23-cv-60238, Ring-Central, Inc. v. Ortiz Martinez.

Technology

February 08, 2023, 5:21 PM