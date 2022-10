New Suit - Employment Class Action

Walmart was slapped with a class action Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged discriminatory employment practices. The suit, filed by Hurwitz PLLC, claims Walmart has a practice of scheduling employees for work shifts prior to the end of their medical leave, resulting in missed shifts that culminate in termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-12533, Rinell-Gregg v. Walmart Inc.