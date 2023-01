New Suit

Kutak Rock filed a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in Iowa Southern District Court on behalf of Stuart Rinehart. The complaint brings claims against Andrew J. Salle, Utica Properties, AJS Holdings and other defendants in connection with alleged default on two promissory notes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00003, Rinehart v. Salle et al.

Real Estate

January 21, 2023, 11:47 AM