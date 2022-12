Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers for Justice PC on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Subaru of America to California Northern District Court. The suit, which concerns the leasing of a 2019 Subaru Ascent, was filed by MFS Legal Inc. on behalf of Michelle Jean Rincon and Samuel H. Rincon in 5:22-cv-07544, Rincon et al. v. Subaru of America Inc.

Automotive

December 01, 2022, 10:03 AM