Michael Piery, Bryce A. Loken and Nathan Oesch of Quarles & Brady have stepped in as defense counsel to VNE Corporation in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 11 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Janne Huovila, Jorgen Johansson and Kim Rinamo, asserts a single patent related to a universal gripper. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:24-cv-00390, Rinamo, Kim et al v. Vne Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 03, 2024, 12:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Janne Huovila

Jorgen Johansson

Kim Rinamo

Plaintiffs

Rabicoff Law LLC

Defendants

Vne Corporation

defendant counsels

Quarles & Brady

Nathan Oesch

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims