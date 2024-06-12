Rimon Deepens Global Lending Practice With Group From Akin |...

News From Law.com

In search of greater autonomy over their financing practice, three Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partners have joined distributed firm Rimon in London and Washington, D.C., with the expectation that an additional four to six additional lawyers and staff will follow suit in the coming days. London-based corporate partner Tom O'Connor got an early start at the firm in April to onboard clients and was followed by D.C.-based partner Margaret Parker-Yavuz and London-based partner Michael Gustafson the following month.

Legal Services

June 12, 2024, 2:53 PM

nature of claim: /