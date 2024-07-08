Who Got The Work

Reed Smith partner Mariah H. McGrogan has entered an appearance for Highmark Health in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed May 24 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by O'Brien, Coleman & Wright on behalf of a customer service representative who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after accidentally ending a customer call due to the end call button being placed too closely to the transfer call. The suit also contends that the plaintiff was subjected to disparate treatment based on disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone, is 2:24-cv-00773, Riley v. Highmark Health.

Health Care

July 08, 2024, 12:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Sarah Riley

Plaintiffs

O'Brien, Coleman & Wright, LLC

Defendants

Highmark Health

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA