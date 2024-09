Who Got The Work

FCA US d/b/a Stellantis North America has turned to attorney Emilie K. Vassar of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smok & Stewart to fight a pending age- and race-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 3 in Ohio Northern District Court by Wasserman, Bryan, Landry & Honold on behalf of a former facility and process engineer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp II, is 3:24-cv-00958, Riley v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

September 02, 2024, 7:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Hugh Q Riley

Hugh Q. Riley

Plaintiffs

Wasserman, Bryan, Landry & Honold - Perrysburg

Defendants

FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC dba Stellantis North America

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smok & Stewart - Birmingham

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination