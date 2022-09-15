New Suit - Securities

Duke Realty, a real estate investment trust based in Indianapolis, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the REIT's proposed acquisition by Prologis, a San Francisco-based real estate investment trust. The court case, brought by Rowley Law on behalf of Sean Riley, seeks to block the $26 billion deal based on alleged misrepresentations regarding the financial projections prepared by Duke's management and the REIT's financial advisor, Morgan Stanley & Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07883, Riley v. Duke Realty Corporation et al.

Real Estate

September 15, 2022, 4:39 AM