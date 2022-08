Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Prudential Insurance Company to Maryland District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed claims under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Jaklitsch Law Group on behalf of Brooke Riley and Stephanie Riley. The case is 8:22-cv-02051, Riley et al v. Prudential Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 15, 2022, 7:01 PM