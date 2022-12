Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Northrop Grumman to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Gould Law Firm on behalf of Branden Riley Carter, alleges claims for wrongful termination and violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act with regard to the plaintiff's physical disability. The case is 5:22-cv-02222, Riley Carter v. Northrop Grumman Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

December 19, 2022, 8:44 PM