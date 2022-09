New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Rijing (Tianjin) Steel Technology. The suit pursues claims against Oneida Ltd. over allegedly unpaid invoices for kitchen and tabletop silverware. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00519, Rijing (Tianjin) Steel Technology Co. Ltd. v. Oneida Consumer LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 07, 2022, 7:13 PM