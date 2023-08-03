Who Got The Work

Samuel I. Portnoy and Danielle N. Craft of Gibbons have stepped in to defend China-based esports streaming platform Douyu International Holdings Ltd. in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 9 in New Jersey District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the defendants failed to address difficulties within their annual report regarding new content moderation laws in China. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin, is 2:23-cv-03161, Rigo Fernandez v. Douyu International Holdings Limited et al.

Gaming & Esports

August 03, 2023, 10:40 AM

Plaintiffs

David Rigo Fernandez

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Douyu International Holdings Limited

Mingming Su

Shaojie Chen

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws