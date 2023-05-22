Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Post & Schell on Monday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Philly Pregnancy Center, its medical director Ozzie Geifman-Holtzman MD and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of Jillian Rightmyer, who secured the Philly Pregnancy Center for prenatal care and claims her concerns of back pain were disregarded and led her to a complicated labor and delivery. The defendants are also represented by Keven H. Wright & Associates. The case is 2:23-cv-01925, Rightmyer v. Philly Pregnancy Center, P.C. et al.

Health Care

May 22, 2023, 3:42 PM

