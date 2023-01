News From Law.com

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is facing heat over his office's characterization of U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb as a "right-wing federal judge" in reaction to her ruling on a gun-control suit. Some individuals and groups said that using the term "right-wing" to describe Bumb unfairly portrays her as someone who bases her rulings on politics. In addition, some said the label could encourage certain individuals to act out violently against the judge.

New Jersey

January 17, 2023, 1:39 PM