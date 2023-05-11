Right to Not Procreate Is Central Issue in Georgia Divorce A...

News From Law.com

Newnan attorney Delia Crouch asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to weigh the right to choose or refuse to reproduce. A trial court had awarded receiver-appellee and ex-wife Lauri Smith the rights to an embryo she created with respondent-appellant and ex-husband Jonathan Smith. Smith, however, does not want to have a child with his ex-wife. According to Crouch, "Although [Lauri Smith] testified that she would take full responsibility [for the child], Georgia law does not allow a parent to not support his child."

