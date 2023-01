News From Law.com

Who is the interim appointee to fill the "big shoes" of longtime Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin after his death Saturday? Miami-Dade Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie appointed Luis G. Montaldo as interim clerk of courts. Montaldo was Ruvin's chief general counsel for more than 17 years. Montaldo was an assistant state attorney from 2001 to 2005.

Florida

January 04, 2023, 10:00 AM