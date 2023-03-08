Right Eye Removed: Woman Files Lawsuit Over Allegedly Defect...

News From Law.com

Attorneys filed a lawsuit in Florida state court against multiple defendants based in New Jersey, New York and Florida over a defective artificial tear product that resulted in a woman having doctors remove her eye. Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen partners Natasha S. Cortes, Alex Arteaga-Gomez, and associate Ryan Yaffa in Coral Gables represent the plaintiff, Clara Oliva. Oliva sued the defendants, including Global Pharma Healthcare Private Ltd., EzriCare LLC in New Jersey, Aru Pharma Inc in New York, and Leon Medical Centers LLC and HealthSpring of Florida Inc., both based in the Sunshine State.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 08, 2023, 3:21 PM