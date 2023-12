News From Law.com

The retrial of a former Atlanta attorney convicted of murdering his wife has been postponed following a dispute about admissible evidence.Now a potential appellate challenge is brewing after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney issued an order on Dec. 5 restricting prosecutors from telling jurors that Claud Lee "Tex" McIver III intended to kill his wife.

December 06, 2023, 11:12 AM

