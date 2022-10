Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hutchinson Cannatella P.C. on Monday removed a lawsuit against Farmers Insurance Exchange and Mandeep Singh to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Mike Morse Law Firm on behalf of Owen Riggs. The case is 2:22-cv-12489, Riggs v. Singh et al.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 5:31 PM