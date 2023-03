Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Rocket Software to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commissions, was filed by Fox & Sink on behalf of a field account executive. The case is 1:23-cv-00398, Riggs v. Rocket Software Inc.

Indiana

March 06, 2023, 6:10 PM