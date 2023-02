Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against UPS to Colorado District Court. The suit, which contends that UPS failed to provide paid sick leave to employees, was filed by Lowrey Parady Lebsack. The case is 1:23-cv-00477, Rietheimer v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 21, 2023, 4:51 PM