Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Arizona District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Robert D. Bohm PLLC on behalf of Margaret M. Rierson and Robert H. Rierson. The case is 2:22-cv-01574, Rierson et al. v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 8:27 PM