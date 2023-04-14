Who Got The Work

Michael A. McCaskey and Caitlin M. Barry of Swanson, Martin & Bell have stepped in to defend Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. in a pending lawsuit over an allegedly defective product. The complaint, filed Feb. 27 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Murphy & Prachthauser on behalf of Partners Mutual Insurance and Roselynn M. Riehl, contends that the airbags deployed too aggressively and the seat belt did not properly restrain the plaintiff during a motor vehicle collision involving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, is 3:23-cv-00132, Riehl, Roselynn et al v. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

April 14, 2023, 5:28 AM

