New Suit - Product Liability

Mitsubishi and Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. were sued Monday in Wisconsin Western District Court over an allegedly defective product. The court case, filed by Murphy & Prachthauser on behalf of Partners Mutual Insurance and Roselynn M. Riehl, contends that the airbags deployed too aggressively and the seat belt did not properly restrain the plaintiff during a motor vehicle collision involving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00132, Riehl, Roselynn et al v. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

February 27, 2023, 4:42 PM