Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Reliance Standard Life Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, seeking long-term disability coverage, was filed by Clemente Mueller P.A. on behalf of Gerard Rieger. The case is 2:23-cv-03714, Rieger v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company et al.

New Jersey

July 11, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Gerard Rieger

defendants

John Doe Corporations 1-10

John Does 1-10

Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations