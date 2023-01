Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Bankers Standard Insurance to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by Molod Spitz & DeSantis on behalf of Leslie Rieder, Miriam Rieder and 1673 51st Street LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00621, Rieder et al. v. Bankers Standard Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 5:13 PM